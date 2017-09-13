Lokayukta raids officer’s premises in Indore and Bhopal

Lokayukta Police Tuesday raided residential and commercial premises belonging to deputy director (town and country planning) Anita Kurothe in Indore and Bhopal and claimed to have unearthed details of unaccounted income running into crores. Currently posted in Dewas, the officer had joined government duty in 1994 and spent most of her working life in Indore. Her husband Jagdish was a stenographer in the same department in Indore but took voluntary retirement in 2009, allegedly to manage properties owned by the couple.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App