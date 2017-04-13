Speaker turns 73, doesn’t want to keep scolding

Birthday wishes to Speaker. (Source: PTI) Birthday wishes to Speaker. (Source: PTI)

It was a day Speaker Sumitra Mahajan did not wish to get angry. When Union Minister Ananth Kumar wished her, saying may the House function smoothly under her, Mahajan, who turned 73 Tuesday, responded jokingly: “Daante rahein? Yeh to nahi kaha naa? (Keep scolding you? I hope you didn’t wish for that).Thank you.”

When Mahajan had entered the House and took her chair, several MPs from both benches were heard singing, “Happy birthday to you”. On behalf of the House, Kumar said: “We hope you remain healthy, have a long life and continue to prosper. We pray and wish that under your leadership, the House continues to function smoothly.” Every MP who rose to place a question made it a point to wish the Speaker first.

While asking a supplementary, TRS member Jithender Reddy referred to a play, based on Mahajan’s book Matoshree, which was staged on the Parliament complex Tuesday. “I hope you too become an icon like Devi Ahilyabai,” he said. Matoshree covers the life and times of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, the queen of the erstwhile Malwa kingdom.

After the House was adjourned sine die, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers and Congress president Sonia Gandhi were seen going to her chamber. On Twitter, Modi posted: “Birthday wishes to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Sumitra Mahajan ji. Praying for her long and healthy life.” Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley too wished Mahajan on Twitter.

