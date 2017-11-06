Lok Sabha Speaker nominates three MPs to Press Council of India

LOK SABHA Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has nominated three members of the lower house to the Press Council of India —Meenakshi Lekhi, Prathap Simha and T G Venkatesh Babu.

The Press Council of India Act mandates that the body consists of 28 members and headed by a chairman. Of the 28 members, five are members of Parliament, of which three are nominated from the Lok Sabha by the Speaker. The other two MPs are nominated by the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

Two of the three MPs nominated by Mahajan, Lekhi and Simha are from the BJP while Babu is from the AIADMK.

