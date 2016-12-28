Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan mourns the loss of Sundar Lal Patwa

Veteran BJP leader and two-time Madhya Pradesh chief minister Sunder Lal Patwa passed away in Bhopal today after a brief illness. (Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan. File photo) Veteran BJP leader and two-time Madhya Pradesh chief minister Sunder Lal Patwa passed away in Bhopal today after a brief illness. (Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan. File photo)

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan today mourned the demise of former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and senior BJP leader Sundar Lal Patwa.

Paying tributes to Patwa, Mahajan said, “I am very sad to learn about the sad demise of Shri Sundar Lal Patwaji. A powerful orator and devoted and exemplary worker with leadership quality, left us today. Patwaji was one of the main leaders who provided leadership at the state and national levels. May his soul rest in peace.”

The veteran BJP leader and two-time Madhya Pradesh chief minister passed away in Bhopal today after a brief illness.

Ninety two-year-old Patwa, a former Union minister, suffered a heart attack and was rushed to hospital where he breathed his last, Bansal Hospital’s Executive Director Skand Trivedi said.