Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan calls all-party meet on January 28

Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan (Express Photo) Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan (Express Photo)

LOK SABHA Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has called a meeting of leaders of all political parties on Sunday evening, a day before the Budget Session of Parliament gets underway with the Presidential Address on January 29.

A similar meeting is also likely to be called by the government, which would be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Leaders of parties are expected to flag the issues that they want to raise in both Houses during the session.

The first part of the session will end on February 9. The government will present the economic survey on January 29, and the Union Budget on February 1. The recess, beginning from February 10, will last till March 4. The session will resume March 5 and conclude on April 6.

