Lok Sabha sits for minutes, 3 bills tabled

New Delhi: A view of the Lok Sabha in Parliament during the ongoing session in New Delhi on Monday. PTI Photo(PTI7_18_2017_000020A)

Noisy protests from the Opposition benches on various issues, including deaths due to cow vigilantes and plight of farmers, washed out Lok Sabha proceedings on the first working day of monsoon session. Every Opposition party stormed the well during question hour as well as zero hour, neither of which could be conducted.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House barely 10 minutes into the beginning till midday and then again for the entire day after resuming for about 15 minutes.

Amid the din, however, as many as three bills, including the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy Bill, were introduced. So was an amendment to the Act concerning conservation of ancient archaeological monuments. Besides, reports of various parliamentary committees were tabled.

“No one seems to want to say anything,” Mahajan was heard muttering into the mike before she adjourned the House for the day.

