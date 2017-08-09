Lok Sabha resolves to promote harmony, rid country of corruption

“We shall remain committed and dedicated to build a strong, prosperous, clean and glorious India which is free of corruption. We are committed to welfare of all sections and promote harmony and patriotism,” the resolution said. (Representative Image) “We shall remain committed and dedicated to build a strong, prosperous, clean and glorious India which is free of corruption. We are committed to welfare of all sections and promote harmony and patriotism,” the resolution said. (Representative Image)

The Lok Sabha today resolved to protect democratic values, promote harmony and patriotism and rid the country of corruption. On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Quit India movement, the Lok Sabha unanimously passed a resolution also pledging to work tirelessly in the next five years to build a nation as envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters.

“We, the representatives of more than 125 crore people, resolve to take along every citizen in working towards building a nation as envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters by 2022 when we will celebrate 75th anniversary of our independence,” the resolution said.

The resolution was read out by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan after a number of leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, addressed the House.

“We shall remain committed and dedicated to build a strong, prosperous, clean and glorious India which is free of corruption. We are committed to welfare of all sections and promote harmony and patriotism,” the resolution said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App