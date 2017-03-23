Lok Sabha remembers Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru; condemns London terror attack

In picture, Bhagat Singh (File Photo) In picture, Bhagat Singh (File Photo)

The Lok Sabha on Thursday, March 23 remembered the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on their martyrdom day.

The House also condemned the terror attack on the British Parliament in London that killed five people including the attacker.

As soon as the House met for the day, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan recalled the contribution of the three freedom fighters to the freedom struggle.

The three were hanged on the evening of this day in 1931 in Lahore central jail. Their remains were cremated immediately on the banks of the Sutlej River and the remains thrown in the river.

She also condemned the terror strike in Westminster yesterday in which five people were killed.

The members then stood in silence for a few moments in memory of the freedom fighters and those killed in the London attack.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now