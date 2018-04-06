Parliament adjourned sine die amid continuing protests; 250 working hours wasted by disruptions

Congress MPs and BJP MP protesting at the Parliament House on Friday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Congress MPs and BJP MP protesting at the Parliament House on Friday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Both Houses of Parliament were Friday adjourned sine die as protests showed no signs of abating, bringing closure to a tumultuous Budget session that witnessed a total of nearly 250 working hours wasted. Of the 19 starred questions, only five were answered orally by Ministers in the Rajya Sabha, while 17 of the 580 such questions were replied to orally in the Lok Sabha during the 29 sittings.

The Lok Sabha once again failed to take up the no-confidence motion notices moved by the Opposition amid repeated disruptions by various parties. While Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu urged the protesters not to make the Rajya Sabha a “clog in the wheel” of progress, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said they should keep in mind the larger interests of the nation.

The disruptions and adjournments were caused by protests over issues like special status to Andhra Pradesh, bank scams, demand for Cauvery water management board, vandalising of statues, review of the recent Supreme Court order on SC/ST Act and law and order situation in Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh.

The second leg of the session, that started on March 5, had 22 sittings that were mostly disrupted.

Only five bills, including the crucial Finance Bill 2018 for which the Budget Session is convened, were passed and five were introduced during the Budget session in the Lok Sabha. Besides, the Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and the Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, 2017 were among those passed.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, which was passed in the Lok Sabha last December, remained pending in the Upper House.

In her summary report, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the House functioned for a total of 34 hours and 5 minutes during the 29 sittings. A total of 127 hours and 45 minutes were affected by “interruptions and forced adjournments”. She also said around 9 hours and 47 minutes went in to transact urgent government business in the Lower House.

Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Cabinet Ministers after BJP Parliament party meeting at the Parliament House on Friday (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

“This House is a sacred platform for members to raise issues related to public interest and public welfare,” Mahajan said even as she emphasised that they need to keep in mind the larger interests of the country.

The last day of the session also witnessed disruptions due to protests by AIADMK and Congress members over setting up of the Cauvery river management board as well as by TDP members demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh.

“Today is the last day. If you are not ready… I will adjourn the House sine die,” a visibly peeved Mahajan told agitating members.

She also said she wanted to take up the notices for no-confidence motion. “I am sorry… if you don’t want to take up (notices for no-confidence motion,” she said before reading out a brief summary of the Budget session and its second leg which began on March 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House.

Members from both the AIADMK, TDP and the Congress holding placards trooped into the Well even before proceedings began for the day. While most of them left the Well after the Speaker’s appeal, the TDP members remained in the Well when Mahajan was reading out the closing statement.

Similarly, the Rajya Sabha also witnessed disruptions with the Chairman voicing anguish over missed opportunities. “I am pained to note that it turned out to be an eminently forgettable one on account of utter disregard of the mandate of this important parliamentary institution and its responsibilities and missed opportunities,” Naidu said in his concluding address to the 245th session of Rajya Sabha.

The House lost nearly three-fourths of its time to disruptions and adjournments. During the second leg of the session, the Rajya Sabha had 30 sittings in all. While it sat for 44 hours, the Upper House lost over 121 hours.

Naidu stated that the Question Hour could not be taken up for 27 days “due to pandemonium and interruptions in the House over one or the other issue” and noted that there was a “total breakdown” in communication among various sections of the House that was “at the root of the prolonged stalemate that ruined the session.”

With PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd