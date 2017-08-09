If we have to preserve freedom, we have to defeat forces endangering it: Sonia Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (File) Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (File)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said that during freedom struggle Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru spent several years in jail, many Congress workers died in jail. Addressing the Lok Sabha on the occasion of Quit India anniversary, the Congress president said, “A lot of atrocities were committed on the protesters, but no one stepped back. We must not forget that some organizations opposed Quit India Movement, such organisations have no role in freedom struggle.”

Sonia Gandhi also indicated that secularism and free speech are in danger, adding that if India needs to preserve freedom it needs to defeat forces endangering it. “There’s politics of divide and if we have to preserve freedom, we’ll have to defeat forces endangering it,” she said. She added that questions are being raised whether forces of darkness are again raising their head, whether attempts being made to destroy democracy.

A few minutes before the Congress president’s speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too spoke about the country’s freedom struggle when he said, “Our freedom not only about India but a defining moment in ending colonialism in other parts of the world. Poverty, lack of education, malnutrition big challenges for our nation; We need to bring a positive change.” The Prime Minister further added: “There were so many highs and falls in the movement, but 1942 was the final ‘jan-sangharsh’. It led to the realization that ‘abhi nahin toh kabhi nahin’ (If not now, then never).”

