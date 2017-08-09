Latest News
If we have to preserve freedom, we have to defeat forces endangering it: Sonia Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Addressing the Lok Sabha on the occasion of Quit India anniversary, the Congress president said, "A lot of atrocities were committed on the protesters, but no one stepped back.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 9, 2017 12:32 pm
Quit India movement, Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi lok sabha, Sonia gandhi quit india, Congress Quit India, Narendra Modi, India news Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (File)
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said that during freedom struggle Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru spent several years in jail, many Congress workers died in jail. Addressing the Lok Sabha on the occasion of Quit India anniversary, the Congress president said, “A lot of atrocities were committed on the protesters, but no one stepped back. We must not forget that some organizations opposed Quit India Movement, such organisations have no role in freedom struggle.”

Sonia Gandhi also indicated that secularism and free speech are in danger, adding that if India needs to preserve freedom it needs to defeat forces endangering it. “There’s politics of divide and if we have to preserve freedom, we’ll have to defeat forces endangering it,” she said. She added that questions are being raised whether forces of darkness are again raising their head, whether attempts being made to destroy democracy.

A few minutes before the Congress president’s speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too spoke about the country’s freedom struggle when he said, “Our freedom not only about India but a defining moment in ending colonialism in other parts of the world. Poverty, lack of education, malnutrition big challenges for our nation; We need to bring a positive change.” The Prime Minister further added: “There were so many highs and falls in the movement, but 1942 was the final ‘jan-sangharsh’. It led to the realization that ‘abhi nahin toh kabhi nahin’ (If not now, then never).”

  1. R
    Rakesh
    Aug 9, 2017 at 12:59 pm
    Yes off course we have started this from 2014. We Indians wasted 70 years by voting corrupt Congress to the power. First we need to eradicate Congress from India that will follow Poverty, Corruption, Terrorism etc...
    Reply
    1. S
      satish
      Aug 9, 2017 at 12:49 pm
      Don't worry Sonia, people of India started doing this from 2014 onwards!
      Reply
      1. B
        Bala
        Aug 9, 2017 at 12:43 pm
        giving head lines to Sonia who was in Italy and no role to play in freedom movemwent is a shame on media and in this country
        Reply
        1. M
          MyTake
          Aug 9, 2017 at 12:40 pm
          You can not s c r e w the majority in the name of secularism, which is more fake then anything else!
          Reply
          1. K
            Kapadia
            Aug 9, 2017 at 12:49 pm
            Days are not far when people will forget the word secularism for a decade at least.
            Reply
          2. T
            TIHAEwale
            Aug 9, 2017 at 12:39 pm
            Sonia is right rather she should have informed that khaki shorts clad persons opposed Quit India movement and sided with the British
            Reply
            1. K
              Kapadia
              Aug 9, 2017 at 12:53 pm
              That is what Congress imposed history is what you have learnt. They even say Parsi Zoroastrians were close to the British and also the Congress party. Again, Sardar Patel of Congress hated the Parsis. Any clarity?
              Reply
              1. K
                K G
                Aug 9, 2017 at 1:08 pm
                Present CONgress is the Italian National CONgress and has no relation to the Indian National Congress of 1947 besides 10 years of UPA was anti Hindu rule using (pseudo) secularism as a cover. Time these imposters are kicked out of the country.
                Reply
              2. S
                Susanta Basu
                Aug 9, 2017 at 12:38 pm
                The Family party is not the Congress Party that existed before independence. This Family Party leader Mrs. Sonia Gandhi can cot claim that they have any legacy in Quit India Movement. She is just misleading the country. Present Family Congress Party has only contributed in the creation of Pseudo Secular parties that only looted our country
                Reply
                1. S
                  satish
                  Aug 9, 2017 at 12:50 pm
                  so right This fake Gandhi/and Nehru family is taking advantage curently
                  Reply
                2. B
                  Bhogendra Thakur
                  Aug 9, 2017 at 12:38 pm
                  They were anti-nationals. Now they are distributing the certificates of nationalism. They sided with English rule throughout their history during the freedom struggle. They are a party of goons who spread communal hatred and violence. Had they not been so venomous, I doubt India would have been divided.
                  Reply
                  1. K
                    K G
                    Aug 9, 2017 at 1:07 pm
                    Present CONgress is the Italian National CONgress and has no relation to the Indian National Congress of 1947 besides 10 years of UPA was anti Hindu rule using (pseudo) secularism as a cover. Time these imposters are kicked out of the country.
                    Reply
                  2. M
                    MyTake
                    Aug 9, 2017 at 12:37 pm
                    No contribution then? How come? They we We're supporting the then Congress which has now been hijacked by mafia!
                    Reply
                    1. Load More Comments
