If we have to preserve freedom, we have to defeat forces endangering it: Sonia Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said that during freedom struggle Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru spent several years in jail, many Congress workers died in jail. Addressing the Lok Sabha on the occasion of Quit India anniversary, the Congress president said, “A lot of atrocities were committed on the protesters, but no one stepped back. We must not forget that some organizations opposed Quit India Movement, such organisations have no role in freedom struggle.”
Sonia Gandhi also indicated that secularism and free speech are in danger, adding that if India needs to preserve freedom it needs to defeat forces endangering it. “There’s politics of divide and if we have to preserve freedom, we’ll have to defeat forces endangering it,” she said. She added that questions are being raised whether forces of darkness are again raising their head, whether attempts being made to destroy democracy.
A few minutes before the Congress president’s speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too spoke about the country’s freedom struggle when he said, “Our freedom not only about India but a defining moment in ending colonialism in other parts of the world. Poverty, lack of education, malnutrition big challenges for our nation; We need to bring a positive change.” The Prime Minister further added: “There were so many highs and falls in the movement, but 1942 was the final ‘jan-sangharsh’. It led to the realization that ‘abhi nahin toh kabhi nahin’ (If not now, then never).”
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Aug 9, 2017 at 12:59 pmYes off course we have started this from 2014. We Indians wasted 70 years by voting corrupt Congress to the power. First we need to eradicate Congress from India that will follow Poverty, Corruption, Terrorism etc...Reply
- Aug 9, 2017 at 12:49 pmDon't worry Sonia, people of India started doing this from 2014 onwards!Reply
- Aug 9, 2017 at 12:43 pmgiving head lines to Sonia who was in Italy and no role to play in freedom movemwent is a shame on media and in this countryReply
- Aug 9, 2017 at 12:40 pmYou can not s c r e w the majority in the name of secularism, which is more fake then anything else!Reply
- Aug 9, 2017 at 12:49 pmDays are not far when people will forget the word secularism for a decade at least.Reply
- Aug 9, 2017 at 12:39 pmSonia is right rather she should have informed that khaki shorts clad persons opposed Quit India movement and sided with the BritishReply
- Aug 9, 2017 at 12:53 pmThat is what Congress imposed history is what you have learnt. They even say Parsi Zoroastrians were close to the British and also the Congress party. Again, Sardar Patel of Congress hated the Parsis. Any clarity?Reply
- Aug 9, 2017 at 1:08 pmPresent CONgress is the Italian National CONgress and has no relation to the Indian National Congress of 1947 besides 10 years of UPA was anti Hindu rule using (pseudo) secularism as a cover. Time these imposters are kicked out of the country.Reply
- Aug 9, 2017 at 12:38 pmThe Family party is not the Congress Party that existed before independence. This Family Party leader Mrs. Sonia Gandhi can cot claim that they have any legacy in Quit India Movement. She is just misleading the country. Present Family Congress Party has only contributed in the creation of Pseudo Secular parties that only looted our countryReply
- Aug 9, 2017 at 12:50 pmso right This fake Gandhi/and Nehru family is taking advantage curentlyReply
- Aug 9, 2017 at 12:38 pmThey were anti-nationals. Now they are distributing the certificates of nationalism. They sided with English rule throughout their history during the freedom struggle. They are a party of goons who spread communal hatred and violence. Had they not been so venomous, I doubt India would have been divided.Reply
- Aug 9, 2017 at 1:07 pmPresent CONgress is the Italian National CONgress and has no relation to the Indian National Congress of 1947 besides 10 years of UPA was anti Hindu rule using (pseudo) secularism as a cover. Time these imposters are kicked out of the country.Reply
- Aug 9, 2017 at 12:37 pmNo contribution then? How come? They we We're supporting the then Congress which has now been hijacked by mafia!Reply
- Load More Comments