Lok Sabha proceedings disrupted as TMC, TDP members raise slogans in the house

Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted on Friday following ruckus by the Opposition over the “ill-treatment” meted out to family members of deceased senior member E Ahamed and the TMC alleging “political misuse” of the CBI, before the House was adjourned for the day. The House was first adjourned during Question Hour for 50 minutes till noon after Trinamool Congress members trooped into the Well raising slogans and creating a pandemonium over the arrest of its MPs.

Some TDP members were also seen raising banners seeking special status for Andhra Pradesh. “I will allow you to raise the issue during Zero Hour…not during Quesion Hour…I am warning you,” Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said amid noisy scenes before adjourning the House.

When the House reassembled at noon, the Opposition forced adjournment for the second time, barely minutes after the House resumed, with members, cutting across party lines, especially from Kerala, rushing into the Well raising the issue of the death of Ahamed, a former Union Minister and the IUML chief.

At 1300 hours, similar scenes were witnessed when House reassembled. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan ordered taking up of the discussion on the President’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament, with Union Minister Mahesh Sharma seeking to initiate the debate.

But several opposition members, including Revolutionary Socialist Party’s N K Premachandran, Congress MP KC Venugopal and CPI-M’s P Karunakaran, trooped into the Well.

On the other hand, TMC members again raised the issue of the CBI “targeting” its MPs. The party’s Lok Sabha leader Sudeep Bandyopadhyay.

“The Centre is targetting our MPs by misusing the Central Bureau of Investigation. CBI is a caged parrot. It is using the CBI for political purpose,” TMC’s deputy leader Saugata Roy said, adding that besides Bandopadhyay, another MP Tapas Paul too was arrested by the probe agency.

As the ruckus continued and the slogan-shouting became boisterous, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day till Monday barely ten minutes after it had resumed.