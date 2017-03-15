Opposition seeks probe into JNU student’s death, government assures action

Opposition members in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday sought a probe into the suspected suicide of a Dalit research scholar at the JNU and alleged “caste discrimination” there. Responding to the members’ concerns, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar assured the House of “suitable action” and said the entire House shared the grief over the death of Muthu Krishnan, an M Phil student at JNU’s Centre for Historical Studies.

“It is very shocking. He had written a Facebook post criticising the Dalit policy of the JNU. He had recorded incidents of discrimination. His father has sought a CBI enquiry. It is a very serious incident,” K Suresh (Congress) said.

An AIADMK member alleged caste discrimination and bias against students from south India and sought a HRD ministry probe.

These members recalled the suspected suicide of another Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula in the University of Hyderabad last year. The HRD ministry had faced a lot of flak for its handling of that matter.

Muthu Krishnan knew Vemula and had joined the protests following his death.

Observing that the entire House shared the grief, the Minister said “the JNU authorities rushed to provide all assistance to his family. Post-mortem is still on and the Delhi Police is probing (death). Suitable action will be taken.”

28-year-old Muthu Krishnan allegedly hung himself from a ceiling fan at his friend’s residence in South Delhi’s Munirka locality on Monday.

