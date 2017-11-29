Lok Sabha gets new Secretary-General

Senior IAS officer Snehlata Shrivastava was appointed the new Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. She would take over from Anoop Mishra.

Belonging to the Madhya Pradesh cadre (1982 batch), she is currently Secretary, Justice, in the Law Ministry. She would assume charge on December 1. Shrivastav would be the first woman to be appointed to the post, although the Rajya Sabha has had a woman secretary-general — B S Rama Devi — in the past, who also served as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh after retirement.

The secretaries-general of the two Houses enjoy the rank of the Cabinet Secretary. Mishra, her predecessor, was also a serving IAS officer when he was appointed as the Secretary-General in 2014.

