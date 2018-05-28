Lok Sabha Bye-Elections 2018 LIVE Updates: Tough fight for BJP in Maharashtra’s Palghar, Bhandara-Gondiya seats

Follow Us:
Monday, May 28, 2018
Lok Sabha Bye-Elections LIVE Updates: In Bhandara-Gondia, the bypoll will be a direct fight between the BJP and Nationalist Congress Party. In Palghar, the state’s ruling party BJP and ally Shiv Sena are locked in a mouth-watering contest while NCP has declared its support for Congress.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 28, 2018 8:17:01 am
Lok Sabha Bye-Elections 2018 Live Updates: The by-elections to Maharashtra’s Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha seat is being held today. The election for the Palghar seat is poised for a multi-cornered contest between Rajendra Gavit (BJP), Baliram Jadhav (Bhaujan Vikas Aghadi), Shriniwas Wanaga (Shiv Sena) and Damodar Singhda (Congress). The election was necessitated following the death of sitting BJP (MP) Chintaman Wanaga in January 2018. In Bhandara-Gondia, the bypoll will be a direct fight between the BJP and Nationalist Congress Party. The BJP has fielded Hemant Patle and NCP has fielded Madhukarrao Kukde. The Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of sitting BJP (MP) Nana Patole.

Coming to the eastern region, bye-election is being held in the lone Nagaland Lok Sabha seat that was necessitated after the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader Neiphiu Rio, now CM of the state, resigned as a Lok Sabha member in February.

Coinciding with the fourth anniversary of the Narendra Modi government, the bypolls will act as a weathervane of the mood of the voters ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Lok Sabha By Election 2018 LIVE Updates: Polling begins in Maharashtra's Palghar and other constituencies    

    08:09 (IST) 28 May 2018
    BJP’s Gavit, Sena’s Wanaga, Congress's Singhda and BVA’s Baliram Jadhav in running for Palghar seat

    Bypolls in two Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, both of which were with the BJP, is emerging as one of the most keenly watched political contests in the state. BJP’s Rajendra Gavit, Sena’s Shriniwas Wanaga, Congress's Damodar Singhda and BVA’s BaliramJadhav in running for Palghar seat.  Meanwhile in Bhandara-Gondia, the BJP has fielded Hemant Patle and NCP has fielded Madhukarrao Kukde. 

    07:55 (IST) 28 May 2018
    Voting begins in Palghar

    The bypoll hold much importance for the ruling BJP ahead of 2019 general elections.

    Voting is underway for bypolls to four Lok Sabha seats and 10 assembly constituencies spread across 10 states. The Lok Sabha constituencies are Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, Palghar, and Bhandara-Gondiya in Maharashtra and the sole parliamentary constituency in Nagaland. The assembly bypolls are being held in Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh), Shahkot (Punjab), Jokihat (Bihar), Gomia and Silli (Jharkhand), Chengannur (Kerala), Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra), Ampati (Meghalaya), Tharali (Uttarakhand) and Maheshtala (West Bengal).

