Lok Sabha, assembly polls in Rajasthan might be held together, claims Mayawati 

BSP Supremo Mayawati (Express File Photo by Vishal Srivastav) BSP Supremo Mayawati (Express File Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

BSP chief Mayawati today claimed that Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Rajasthan might be held together and asked party workers to start reaching out to people. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister made the claim while addressing BSP workers at a meeting here. The Lok Sabha elections are due in 2019 and the Rajasthan Assembly polls are slated next year.

The general elections and assembly elections in Rajasthan are likely to take place together, and workers should make efforts to associate people from the SC/ST, OBC and minority communities with the BSP, she said. “It is likely that the Lok Sabha elections might happen before time. In Rajasthan, both the Lok Sabha and assembly elections may take place together,” Mayawati said.

Dubbing the the NDA as “BJP & Company”, she alleged that the government was misusing agencies such as the Income Tax Department, the ED and the CBI to target and weaken the opposition, particularly the BSP. “During the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had made several promises, but it has failed to fulfil even one-fourth of these in the last three years. The government is working to weaken the opposition and democracy in the country,” Mayawati said.

She alleged that demonetisation and the GST were implemented without any preparations and claimed that it had created resentment among people . “Farmers, businessmen, labourers as well as Dalits, Muslims, and people from other religious minorities and OBC were unhappy with the government. Though atrocities are taking place against Dalits and no FIR is registered in Rajasthan,” she said.

The BSP chief also alleged that the NDA government was working to weaken statutory agencies and the media in the country for political purposes.

