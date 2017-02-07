Lok Sabha: Arun Jaitley hits out at Congress for bringing in farmers on black money issue

Defending demonetisation, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday hit out at Opposition saying they didn’t do anything to curb black money when in power. Reacting to Congress claim that note ban brought hardship to the farmers, Jaitley said the Opposition should stop bringing in farmers on every issue.

“Stop bringing in farmers on the issue of black money, farmers money is white and there is no tax on their money,” said Jaitley in Lok Sabha during the discussion on the Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Bill, 2017.

He added that on opposition parties have problem with note ban. “Whole country was patient, only one who had problems was the Indian opposition not the people,” said Jaitley.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd