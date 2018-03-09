Lok Sabha proceedings washed out for the fifth consecutive day, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2.30 pm

While AIADMK was demanding constitution of the Cauvery Board to settle water disputes with neighbouring states, the TDP was demanding special status for AP. (Express Photo- Praveen Jain) While AIADMK was demanding constitution of the Cauvery Board to settle water disputes with neighbouring states, the TDP was demanding special status for AP. (Express Photo- Praveen Jain)

The Lok Sabha continued to witness ruckus on the fifth consecutive day on Friday, as members from parties including the TDP and the AIADMK, continued their protests on various issues, prompting the speaker to adjourn the house.

The lower house of parliament failed to transact any business during this entire week. This was the first week of Parliament’s second leg of the Budget session, in which the Finance Bill 2018 and Demands for Grants are needed to be passed, a PTI report said.

Opposition Congress and TMC continued with their vociferous protests in the House over Rs 12,700 crore PNB fraud.

As the Lok Sabha met for the day, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan welcomed a parliamentary delegation from South Korea. Later, the House paid tributes to former members Prabodh Panda, Shyama Singh and Bhanu Kumar Shastri who had died recently.

Ashok Gajapati Raju (TDP), who had resigned on Thursday as Civil Aviation minister, was seen standing in the Well with his party colleagues demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh. Like others, he too was wearing a stole depicting his party’s colour, the agency reported.

TDP and YSR Congress pressed for special status to be granted to Andhra Pradesh. The members from various parties trooped into the Well, soon after.

However, Congress members did not enter the Well but were seen holding placards, demanding the arrest of tainted businessman Nirav Modi.

Amid the noisy scenes, the Speaker first adjourned the House till noon and thereafter for the entire day.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was also disrupted on Friday, as opposition members stormed the Well over various issues including the PNB scam and special package for Andhra Pradesh.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the proceedings of the upper house of parliament till 1430 hours.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd