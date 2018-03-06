Lok Sabha adjourns amid protests over PNB scam; govt says ready for discussion

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourns the House as MPs gather near the well of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo/TV Grab) Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourns the House as MPs gather near the well of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo/TV Grab)

The Lok Sabha Tuesday failed to transact any legislative business for the second straight day as the Congress and the TMC sought the prime minister’s response on frauds in the banking sector, while parties from Andhra Pradesh persisted on their demand for a special status.

Besides the major opposition parties, NDA ally Shiv Sena protested in the Well demanding classical language status for Marathi. The AIADMK demanded the creation of Cauvery Water Management Board and the TRS raised slogans, demanding a hike in Telangana’s quota in reservation.

As the Lok Sabha continued to witness uproar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the Government is ready for a discussion on the issue of alleged financial irregularities in the banking sector and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will reply to the debate.

“This is the second part of the Budget session. We have to pass the Finance Bill and and Demands for Grants. If the House runs peacefully then everyone can raise their issues. I cannot understand why the Congress party is irritated… Government is ready for a discussion…I can’t understand why Congress is opposing it,” Kumar said amid ruckus in the House.

Kumar said a notice for discussion on ‘alleged systemic irregularities in the banking sector over the years and its impact on the Indian economy’ has been given by N K Premachandran (RSP) and KC Venugopal (Congress) and the same is listed for discussion in the day’s list of business.

“Banking irregularities have been going on. It was happening even during UPA. Why are they running away from discussion. People who indulged in wrongdoing should be punished…Congress should discuss what unscrupulous activity (hera pheri) happened during UPA,” the Minister said.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said thousands of crores of fraud in nationalised banks has resulted in loot of public money and the perpetrators were allowed to leave the country. “We need to discuss…,” he insisted.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi was present in the House.

As the House continued to witness uproarious scenes, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the house till Wednesday.

In the morning, as soon as the House met, members of various opposition parties rushed to the Well holding placards and shouting slogans. Shiv Sena members were also seen holding placards demanding ‘classical language’ status for Marathi.

Mahajan took up the Question Hour, but amid bedlam, she adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

Wearing robes representing their party colours, members from AIADMK, TRS, TDP and the Shiv Sena were seen in the Well holding placards. Several BJP members were seen wearing robes from northeastern states.

Congress members were raising slogans on diamantaire Nirav Modi, the alleged kingpin in the Rs 12,700-crore fraud in the Punjab National Bank. “Chota Modi (Nirav Modi) kahan gaya? Pradhan Mantri Jawab do… Nirav Modi vapas lao,” the Congress members shouted.

The fraud at PNB came to light last month after the country’s second largest state-run lender reported that it has detected fraud in award of LoUs to the designer diamond jewellery maker.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya