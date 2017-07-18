Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow after noisy protests by Opposition leaders

Parliament Monsoon Session: Members of the Congress, Trinamool Congress, RJD and the Left rushed into the Well raising slogans and holding placards. One of the placards read: “Gau mata toh bahana hai, karz maafi se dhyan hatana hai. (file photo) Parliament Monsoon Session: Members of the Congress, Trinamool Congress, RJD and the Left rushed into the Well raising slogans and holding placards. One of the placards read: “Gau mata toh bahana hai, karz maafi se dhyan hatana hai. (file photo)

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 11 am Thursday after noisy protests over several issues, including the recent lynchings involving cow vigilantes and the plight of farmers. During the question hour, the Opposition members rose from their seats and demanded answers from the Government.

Members of the Congress, Trinamool Congress, RJD and the Left rushed into the Well raising slogans and holding placards.

One of the placards read: “Gau mata toh bahana hai, karz maafi se dhyan hatana hai (Cow protection is a tool to divert attention from farm loan waiver)”, another read “who allowed Vijay Mallya to leave the country.”

As a vociferous opposition continued to raise slogans, BJP members from Karnataka were seen holding placards and standing at their benches asking the state government to protect honest officers.

They were referring to the recent transfer of DIG (Prisons) D Roopa, who had reportedly exposed that AIADMK leader Sasikala Natrajan was provided special facilities and services inside prison.

Speakers Sumitra Mahajan’s repeated pleas fell on deaf ears and she adjourned the House till noon, about 15 minutes after it had assembled, amid continued bedlam.

