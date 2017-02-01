Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after Arun Jaitley concludes Budget speech

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the House will meet at 11 a.m. on Friday. (Source: File) Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the House will meet at 11 a.m. on Friday. (Source: File)

The Lok Sabha was on Wednesday adjourned for the day after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley concluded his Union Budget 2017-18 speech. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said that the House will meet at 11 am on Friday.

Mahajan had earlier said that the House will remain adjourned tomorrow as a mark of respect to former Union Minister and IUML leader E Ahamed, who passed away early Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. The political stalwart from Kerala was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after he collapsed during the President’s address in Parliament on Tuesday.

The treasury benches lauded Jaitley’s speech by thumping their desks after the Finance Minister finished it and moved the Finance Bill for passage of the House.

