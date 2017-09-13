Lodha Group refunds booking fee after buyer complains to RERA

Cooperative housing societies form the bulk of cooperative bodies in the state. Cooperative housing societies form the bulk of cooperative bodies in the state.

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) mediated in a case between one Roshan Nawale (31) and the Lodha Developers in which the builder had been accused of refusing to refund the booking fee to the buyer. After Nawale complained to RERA last month, the developer agreed to refund the booking amount of Rs 1.08 lakh to him and the case was resolved Tuesday.

In his complaint, Nawale had said he had booked a 2BHK flat in July in the Lodha Amara Project on Kolshet Road in Thane, and paid a booking fee of Rs 1.08 lakh. At the time of booking, he claimed, he was told that he would be able to buy the flat at a discounted price of Rs 1.14 crore and not have to pay any EMI till December 2018 if he booked before July 2. He also claimed that the Lodha Group had even offered to bear the stamp duty.

However, Nawale added, he later found certain discrepancies in the offer when he was informed that he would have to pay interest on the unpaid EMIs and the total amount was higher than earlier expected. He also alleged that while the Lodha Group had committed to a September 2019 completion date, it extended the date to December 2020 while registering with RERA.

Considering the developments, Nawale decided to withdraw his application and ask for a refund of the booking amount. He said the sales manager of the project told him that there was no procedure for withdrawing the application, and the booking fee was non-refundable. “This was shocking to me as I was informed that the booking amount is completely refundable… I was told that it is their internal policy to not refund any money paid towards booking. But I have not signed any such documents which states such policy,” he wrote in his complaint.

While Nawale had demanded the booking fee and the amount of Rs 5,059 that he paid to register a complaint with RERA, Lodha Group agreed to refund the booking amount by cheque and has handed it over. The matter was heard by RERA member B D Kapadnis. Since Nawale did not want to pursue the case any further, the matter was dismissed Tuesday.

One of the RERA officials present at the hearing said, “The process of mediating between the two parties was successful and the case was amicably resolved. The booking fee has been refunded to the consumer in its entirety.”

Despite several attempts, neither the advocate representing the Lodha Group nor Abhishek Lodha, managing director of Lodha Developers, commented on the issue.

