Locket replaces Roopa Ganguly as chief of state BJP’s women’s wing

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly (File Photo) BJP MP Roopa Ganguly (File Photo)

As part of a major reshuffle, actress-turned-BJP leader Locket Chatterjee has been made the party’s state Mahila Morcha president, replacing Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly. State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh made the announcement on Monday, saying the decision had been taken as Ganguly was busy with the party’s national affairs.

“Ganguly is now a Rajya Sabha MP, and cannot spend more time in West Bengal… She spends a lot of time Delhi to shoulder her responsibilities as an MP. So we have decided to make Locket Chatterjee the new Mahila Morcha president,” Ghosh said at a press conference. Party sources, however, credited the reshuffle to a controversy triggered by Ganguly on July 14, when she had alleged that women from outside West Bengal won’t survive in the state for 15 days without being raped.

BJP leader Locket Chatterjee (PTI) BJP leader Locket Chatterjee (PTI)

“I will tell people of India and politicians, everyone who supports Trinamool Congress, including some Congress leaders… to send their wives and daughters to Bengal without taking hospitality of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. If they are able to survive there for 15 days without getting raped then tell me,” Ganguly had said. An FIR was lodged against her for making such statements. In addition, state CID had also sent notices to Ganguly and party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya in connection with an alleged baby trafficking case.

“Under such circumstances, state party leadership felt that it was best to replace Ganguly… Several leaders were also of the view that Ganguly was not fit to remain in her post,” said a senior BJP leader on the condition of anonymity. The decision to replace Ganguly was taken at a recent party state committee meeting.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App