BJP leader Locket Chatterjee lodges police complaint against Trinamool Congress leader for ‘obscene’ remarks

STATE BJP Secretary Locket Chatterjee on Wednesday lodged a police complaint against Trinamool Congress’s Bankura district General Secretary Jayanta Mitra for allegedly making obscene remarks against her and state BJP President Dilip Ghosh. On May 16, Mitra, while addressing a public meeting, had allegedly described Chatterjee as a “night companion” of Dilip Ghosh. “Dilip Ghosh, who is an anti-social element and a wagon-breaker from Kharagpur, and his night companion Locket Chatterjee are coming here on May 24. Make your brooms ready to sweep them away,” Mitra had said.

In a written complaint lodged at Jorasanko Police Station, the actress-turned-BJP leader said, “The speech of Jayanta Mitra particularly using words like ‘raater sanghini’ (night partner) and ‘Locket or Pocket’ to describe me has caused me great pain, distress and suffering and outraged my modesty, which clearly violates Sections 294 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code. The statements made by Jayanta Mitra in course of his aforesaid speech are also patently untrue, false and aimed at maliciously defaming me and the same amounts to defamation.”

The BJP leader also asked the police officers to treat this complaint as an FIR and take appropriate action against Mitra.

“Today, I went to Jorasanko Police Station to lodge a complaint against him (Mitra). The way he has described me is unacceptable. Being a woman, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has not given a statement on this. If someone had said the same to Banerjee then the police would have lodged a complaint immediately,” Chatterjee said.

