Location of 10 polling stations in Pulwama for Anantnag bypoll changed

Authorities in Pulwama district of south Kashmir have changed location of 10 polling stations in volatile areas of Tral, Pampore and Rajpora for the bypoll to Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency on April 12.

“Changes have been made in respect of several polling stations in Tral, Pampore and Rajpora assembly segments for the forthcoming by-elections for Anantnag Parliamentary constituency,” an official spokesman quoted the District Election Officer, Pulwama in a statement.

He said in Tral assembly segment, the polling station 50-Ratsuna-B has been shifted from Middle School Ratsuna to Boys High School Ratsuna, while in Pampore assembly segment, the polling stations 12-Woyan-C and 13-Woyan-D have been shifted from from Islamia High School Woyan to Government Boys Primary School Woyan.

“Polling stations 22-Ladoo-B and 23-Ladoo-C have been relocated to Higher Secondary Ladoo from Panchyat Ghar Ladoo.

Similarly, 43-Pampore-J and 44-Pampore-K polling stations have been shifted from Islamia High School Kadlabal to Middle School Kadlabal, while location of 96-Pampore-G1 has been changed from High School Tancha Bagh to DIET Pampore,” the spokesman said.

He said in Rajpora Assembly segment, the polling stations 13-Mirgund Thokerpora and 92-Niloora have been also changed from Primary School Mirgund and Cooperative Market Society Niloora to Middle School Thokerpora and Middle School Niloora, respectively.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now