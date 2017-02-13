Locals protest after cow carcass found in Ghaziabad

Protesters blocked the Mohan Nagar-Wazirabad road after a cow carcass was found at a village in Ghaziabad. (Source: Google Maps) Protesters blocked the Mohan Nagar-Wazirabad road after a cow carcass was found at a village in Ghaziabad. (Source: Google Maps)

Agitated locals along with members of a Hindu outfit on Monday protested and blocked the Mohan Nagar-Wazirabad road after a cow carcass was found at a village here. City Superintendent of Police Salman Taj Patil said that some villagers informed the head of a local Hindu outfit Bhupendra Tomar about the incident at Sikanderpur village in Sahibabad who along with his followers reached the spot and started protesting. The infuriated mob disrupted the movement of traffic for at least two hours, he said.

Watch What Else Is Making News

They were demanding the arrest of the slaughterers and establishment of police post on Sikanderpur road where bovine carcasses have been found a number of times in the past, Patil said.

Additional police force was deployed to control the situation as it got worst. The traffic movement was restored after police assured the protestors of action against the guilty, he said.

A case has been registered against unknown persons under the Cow Slaughter Act 1955. Simultaneously one more FIR has been lodged against the protestors who kept the highway blocked under Section 7 of the criminal law amendment act and for violation of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Model Code of Conduct (MCC) imposed due to the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Patil said.

The SP said that a PCR van will be stationed permanently at Sikanderpur road until the establishment of a new police post in the area.