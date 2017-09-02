Only in Express
  Locals from Rajasthan's Rashmi claim to cross river to cremate bodies, complain of no alternative route

Have been forced to cross river since 10 years. We risk our lives every time," said one local, as quoted by ANI.

September 2, 2017
In absence of any alternative route, locals in Rajasthan's Rashmi forced to cross Banas river to reach crematorium for cremating bodies.
Locals from Rajasthan’s Rashmi seem to be facing a peculiar problem. In the absence of any alternative route, locals have claimed they risk their lives everyday to cross Banas river to reach crematorium for cremating bodies, as reported by ANI. In the pictures released by the news agency, the villagers are seen partially submerged in water holding the belongings of the deceased over their heads. “Told authorities of our plight several times, to no avail. Have been forced to cross river since 10 years. We risk our lives every time,” said one local, as quoted by ANI.

 

