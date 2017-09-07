Locals flag rail fracture in UP’s Farrukhabad, mishap averted

There was no report any injuries in the derailment of the Shaktipunj Express. Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh There was no report any injuries in the derailment of the Shaktipunj Express. Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh

A train accident was averted on Thursday as a fracture in the track was detected between Farrukhabad and Fatehgarh, minutes before the Kalindi Express was scheduled to pass, officials said. Alert locals managed to get the Delhi-Kanpur Kalindi Express stopped before the damaged portion of the track, police officials said.

Railway officials, accompanied by local police, visited the spot near Bhopatpatti and the train left for its destination after 30 minutes.

Fatehgarh Superintendent of Police Dayanand Mishra said the matter is being probed. The report comes just hours after seven coaches of the Jabalpur-bound Shaktipunj Express derailed near Obra Dam station in the Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh.

There was no report any injuries in the derailment of the Shaktipunj Express.

