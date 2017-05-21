Locals Complained Of Foul Smell: NGT directs Surat civic body to shut Khajod dump yard

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the standing committee of Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) to issue a work order for the closure of Khajod open dumping site within a month. It also sought details about the SMC’s action plan for door-to-door waste collection and segregation in an order issued on Friday evening.

A complaint regarding the SMC’s Khajod disposal site was filed with the West Zone-NGT, Pune, by a trust, Kantha Vibhag Koli Samaj Parivartan, as the residents of nearby villages faced a lot of problems like foul smell and emission of poisonous gas from the garbage.

In its application, the trust alleged that the SMC has not been following the municipal solid waste rules at the land filling site in Khajod village of Choryasi taluka.

The NGT, during an earlier hearing on April 18, had directed the SMC not to dump municipal solid waste at Khajod site as it is hazardous to environment.

The SMC then submitted a report to the NGT on May 6, giving details of total waste collection and how it is processed in different plants.

As per the report, the SMC collects 1,600 metric tonnes of waste daily, of which 35.6 percent is organic or biodegradable, 7.4 percent plastic, 0.9 percent e-waste, 12.4 percent construction and demolition (C and D) waste, 10.8 percent textile, 8.2 percent paper, 11.2 percent recyclable waste such as glass, rubber and metal and 13.5 percent non-removal insert waste.

The SMC further mentioned about its provisions for disposal and treatment of municipal solid waste. It said that the construction and commissioning of treatment plants for various kinds of waste will be completed in the next one or two years. While waste to composite plant is operational, the first phase of plastic collection and treatment project has been finished and is under commission stage. As of now, 20 tonnes of plastic, out of a total of 100 tonnes collected per day, will be treated.

The defence lawyer, on behalf of SMC, had told the NGT bench that the decision to close the dumping site at Kajod at present is pending before the standing committee of the SMC. The capping of the open dumping site will be completed in 18 months, he assured the NGT.

The two-judge NGT bench, comprising U D Salvi and Rajan Chatterjee, however, ordered the standing committee to issue a work order for closing the open dumping site within a month.

Additional City Engineer, solid waste department, Bharat Dalal said, “We have got the order of the NGT. We have identified an expert agency for capping the open disposal site. The municipal commissioner has already signed the tender and the proposal is at present with the standing committee.”

He added they were also looking into the action plan of door-to-door collection and segregation of waste.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now