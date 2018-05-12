Local RJD leader Dina Gope shot dead in Patna over land dispute

Local RJD leader shot dead in Patna over land dispute Local RJD leader shot dead in Patna over land dispute

A local RJD leader and husband of a deputy mayor was shot dead and his relative was injured by some unidentified assailants in wee hours on Saturday in Gardanibagh area of Patna.

Police said Dina Gope (42), who was associated with RJD, was fired upon by muffled assailants in Gardanibagh when he was returning his home after attending a marriage function in other part of the state capital. The police said Gope received at least six bullet injuries. The incident has caused embarrassment to the state police as it took place a few hours before former health minister Tej Pratap Yadav’s wedding function, scheduled this evening amidst expected presence of several VVIPs. .

Patna SSP Manu Maharaj said Gope’s family had lodged FIR against five people. “It looks a case of land dispute. We are further investigating the case to know more details”, said the SSP. Gardanibagh police station in-charge Satendu Sharad had been suspended and might nit get posting in any Patna police station for some time because of several crime incidents in the police station in last six months.

