Local industrialist duped of $25,000 in online fraud

Some unknown persons duped a local industrialist of $25,000 by creating a fake website of a China-based company. Amit Kumar Raghav had lodged a complaint with the police on April 28 stating that he purchased 500 gasoline from China-based company Chongquing Maifeng Power Machinery Corporation Limited. The cost of all the gasoline engines was $36,000. Kumar said in his complaint that he received a mail and the sender claimed to be a representative of the company.

The sender also gave a bank account number and asked the complainant to deposit the money into the account. Kumar told the police that after receiving the mail, he thought that it was sent from the company and he deposited $25,200 into the account which was mentioned in the mail. The amount in Indian currency was said to be around Rs 16 lakh. He alleged that after depositing the money, he did not get any confirmation mail from the company about receiving the payment.

The complainant said that he got suspicious and contacted the representative of the company who told him that they did not receive any money. Kumar said that after searching for a few days about the website which was mentioned in the mail, he decided to approach the police and met Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal on April 28 and lodged a complaint with him.

The SSP marked an inquiry to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (city 1). During the inquiry, it was found that some unknown persons created a website, Mahindraswaraj.com, and mentioned it in the mail sent to Amit and in actual there were no such company. The mail was also sent by using fake identity of the sender. After conducting the inquiry, the police registered a case under sections 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 66D of the Information Technology Act at Phase 1 police station.

