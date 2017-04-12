Local firm directors also took loans of Rs 847.43 crore from 6 other banks 

THE DIRECTORS of M/s Kudos Chemie Ltd located on Barwala road in Derabassi, who were booked for defrauding Punjab National Bank of Rs 1,301.67 crore, had also procured loans of Rs 847.43 crore from six other banks located in Chandigarh. The three directors — Jitender Singh, his wife Gurmeet Sodhi and son Kabir Sodhi, all residents of Sector 18 — were booked by CBI on April 8.Local firm directors also took loans of Rs 847.43 cr from 6 other banks

A copy of the FIR states, “Accused directors obtained a loan of Rs 166.82 from State Bank of Patiala, Sector 17; Rs 63.60 crore from Corporation Bank, Sector 8; Rs 44.83 crore from UCO Bank in Sector 17; Rs 265.02 crore from Central Bank of India, Sector 17; Rs 169.51 crore from Oriental Bank of Commerce, Sector 17; and Rs 137.65 crore from IDBI bank, Sector 17.” All these banks classified the loan accounts of booked company as non- performing asset (NPA).

A senior CBI officer said, “A probe by Directorate Revenue Intelligence (DRI) was also initiated against the company. DRI has provided a list of 13 fake shipping bills submitted by the company and a probe was marked against the directors for the violations of Customs Act, 1962.”

The Kudos Chemie Ltd is a company that deals in acid and other chemicals since its formation in September 1988. The FIR, which was registered on the complaint of Naresh Kumar Jain, chief manager with PNB, Sector 17, states that the directors of company have been availing loan facilities from PNB-17 since 1994. The company had obtained a term loan of Rs 1,180.60 crore and working capital limit of Rs 215.61 crore for installation of plant and machinery.

Sources said the fraud came to light when the accused directors failed to pay instalments of loan and a survey team found that the mutations of mortgaged properties with the bank, which were submitted as guarantee for availing the loan, had been cancelled by the competent authorities. The mortgaged properties were located at Gulabgarh and Madhopur villages near Derabassi in Mohali district.

