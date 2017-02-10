Three acquitted of murder

A LOCAL court on Thursday acquitted three persons in a murder case of a 45-year-old mentally challenged man as the complainant had turned hostile. The accused — Deepak Kumar, 32, a resident of Manimajra; Avdesh Kumar Yadav, 28, and Varinder — had beaten Surinder Singh alias Chinda to death with a stick after he hit the son of one of the accused with a brick.

The police had arrested Deepak Kumar, Avdesh Kumar Yadav, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on September 12 last year. Later, the third absconding accused, Varinder, was arrested. Varinder used to work as a mechanic and came in a Maruti car from Sector 26 and committed the crime.

Rohit Verma, a resident of Sector 37, an eyewitness, had informed the police that he had come to Sector 19 to meet his friend Inderpreet and was waiting for him near the park. He saw the victim walking in the park and a young boy wearing black kurta came there and attacked him with a stick. However, two other accused caught him.