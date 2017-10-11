Special Coverage
Local body bypolls in Gujarat: BJP wins six, Congress two

The Congress bagged Rapar (Kutch) and Dhrol (Jamnagar) nagarpalika seats. The BJP also won one taluka pachayat seat of Randheja taluka panchayat in Gandhinagar district. 

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published:October 11, 2017 2:19 am
The BJP has won six out of eight seats in bypolls to seven nagarpalikas and two taluka panchayat seat elections. The result were declared on Tuesday. The BJP won from Boriyavi (Anand district), Mahudha unopposed (Kheda district), Vijapur (Mehsana district), Patan (Patan district) and Talala (Gir Somnath district) nagarpalika seats. Election on Kapadvanj nagarpalika seat in Kheda district was stayed by the district collector.

    Oct 10: Latest News