BJP leader hacked to death in Karnataka’s Ballari

According to police, personal enmity is said to be the reason for the attack. (Representational Image) According to police, personal enmity is said to be the reason for the attack. (Representational Image)

A local BJP leader was hacked to death on Thursday on the outskirts of Ballari in Karnataka, the Hindu reported. Thirty-five-year-old Bandi Ramesh was hacked to death on the outskirts of the city on Thursday.

According to the Hindu, preliminary information claim that Bandi Ramesh and four others were having lunch at a roadside eatery in Guggarahatti locality of Ballari when a group of seven or eight people attacked the district SC Morcha vice-president with a machete. According to reports, due to the severe injuries sustained, Ramesh died on the spot. His body was shifted to a mortuary nearby, while one of his associates, who was injured in the attack, was taken to a hospital.

According to the police, personal enmity is said to be the reason for the attack. Ramesh had been recently released on bail, after being accused in a case of attempt to murder.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd