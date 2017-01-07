LoC strikes, note ban changed way world looks at India: Amit Shah

Amit Shah expressed confidence that the BJP will perform very well in the elections to assemblies in five states. (PTI File photo) Amit Shah expressed confidence that the BJP will perform very well in the elections to assemblies in five states. (PTI File photo)

As the BJP national executive gave a standing ovation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the “unprecedented” cross-border surgical strikes and the demonetisation “success”, party president Amit Shah Friday said the two events had changed the perception of the nation about the organisation and that of other countries about India.

In his inaugural address at the NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi, Shah said: “After the cowardly attacks in Uri, the country was expectantly looking at the BJP government at the Centre in the hope of some tough steps. During the 2014 Lok Sabha campaign, we had made the commitment that security of the borders and the soldiers will be our top priority. This time it was not a Congress government but the Narendra Modi government of the BJP. Because of the leadership and will power of the Prime Minister, for the first time in independent India, we gave a fitting reply by entering the enemy’s own home… this one decision changed the way the world looks at India.”

Targeting the Opposition parties for what he called their negative politics, Shah said one spoke of “khoon ki dalali” and another demanded proof — he did not take names but the references were to Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

He told the gathering that no country had ever taken a decision to demonetise 86 per cent of its currency notes in circulation. Listing the benefits of demonetisation, he mentioned the crackdown on black money and fake currency, the body blow to trade in drugs and Naxalism because of resource constraint, a fatal blow to corruption and cleaning up elections.

“Despite the best efforts of the Opposition to mislead and inconvenience, people of India stood firmly behind the Prime Minister’s decision to demonetise. It was taken in the interest of the country. It is on this foundation that we will build a developed India. All surveys post demonetisation make it amply clear that approximately 75 per cent of the country’s population is with this decision. We have scored bigger success in the post demonetisation elections,” Shah said.

He said the higher taxes obtained from more transparent transactions would help the government provide clean water to the poor, 24-hour power supply and help make the Indian Army the strongest and the best equipped. The best way to take the country forward, he said, is to kill the parallel economy.

He expressed confidence that the BJP will perform very well in the elections to assemblies in five states. “The Manipur government is harassing its own people, prices are touching the roof. We have pulled all stops to strengthen the organisation in Manipur and we are there to win elections. We will build a bandh-free, developed Manipur.”

“The rallies of the Prime Minister and Parivartan Yatra in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been welcomed. In UP, law and order is in a shambles, there is illegal encroachment of land and goondaism. All these will be key poll issues, the elections will be fought on the development plank,” he said.