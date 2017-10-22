Loans waived, farmers look forward to better prices, smart farming

Tribal women farmers, Yamuna Partap Powra, Rekha Kushal Powra and Konaibai Powra, at Roshmal village in Nandurbar. Express Tribal women farmers, Yamuna Partap Powra, Rekha Kushal Powra and Konaibai Powra, at Roshmal village in Nandurbar. Express

Yamuna Partap Powra, 35, farms on three acres of land in village Roshmal in the tribal belt of Nandurbar. After four years, she is relieved as her entire loan amount of Rs 24,000 has been waived. The loan waiver has opened the doors for her to seek a new crop loan. “I know I am now debt-free and can return to my farming,” she says. “I will cultivate jowar and turi (pulses),” she says.

Across the tribal belt of Maharashtra, farmers owe amounts less than Rs 1.5 lakh each. Because of non-payment for the last four to eights years, financial institutions had disqualified them for fresh crop loans. Another tribal farmer, Rekha Kushal Powra, 30, with a loan of Rs 18,000 for the last four years, was struggling to make ends meet. Her neighbour Konaibai Saisingh Powra, 25, never imagined she would ever be able to repay the debt of Rs 1.39 lakh. Now, she says, “It feels liberating. We can look forward to make a new beginning.”

It is a sentiment expressed across villages, not just in the tribal belts but also in the more prosperous western Maharashtra region. Says Vishnu Tile of village Lakhalgaon in Nashik, “I have just one acre of land. I grow fruits and vegetables. The waiver helped me clear the entire debt of Rs 75,000. Yes, it is my resolve to go for more planning and smart farming. I don’t want to become a debt-ridden farmer again.”

Agriculture reforms, which promise sustainable farming, have left farmers hopeful. As Tile says, “If we get fair prices for the farm produce, we will not require a loan waiver.” Farmers often have to cope with the twin hurdle of crop damage and uncertain prices. The government has extended the incentive also to farmers who paid loans regularly.

Gyaneshwar Kondachi Hengde of Makhmalaba in district Nashik is delighted with the offer. It was an unexpected gift, he says. “I cultivate grapes on 1.5 acres. I have regularly paid the crop loan interest. And I was pleasantly surprised by the loan waiver. I received Rs 25,000 as incentive for not being a defaulter,” he adds.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App