Government loan waiver: PT leader advises protesting farmers from Tamil Nadu to give Centre more time

A farmer baring all cloths protested outside North Block earlier this week. A farmer baring all cloths protested outside North Block earlier this week.

Extending support to the group of farmers protesting in New Delhi, Puthiya Tamizhagam president Dr K Krishnasamy on Saturday urged them to give the Centre some more time to decide on their demands.

Farmers belonging to the Cauvery belt in Tamil Nadu are protesting in New Delhi since the second week of March demanding a drought relief package of Rs 40,000 crore from the Centre, farm loan waiver and setting up of Cauvery Management Board.

Since the issue involved policy matters in various sectors, including finance and environment, the farmers should give more time to the government to work on the demands, Krishnasamy told reporters in Coimbatore.

The agitating farmers should come back and discuss the issues, like drought relief, waiver of loans from nationalised banks, linking of rivers both at national and south India level with other farmers’ association, so that the Centre could get adequate time and a broad idea, he said.

On the all-party meeting convened by DMK leader M K Stalin, he said it would not yield any results as it was going to be dubbed a meeting of opposition parties, as both the ruling parties at the Centre and State were not invited.

The parties, who are fighting for the cause of farmers now should have taken it up during the Jallikattu agitation in January last as it could have helped in getting the ryots’ problems solved by the Centre, he said.

Seeking stringent action against the police who laid down conditions to celebrate the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, in areas where members of other communities lived in Ramanathapuram, Krishnasamy said that this amounted to reducing the architect of the Indian Constitution to a mere leader of one community.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now