Loan waiver not lasting solution: Devendra Fadnavis to farmers

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday that a crop loan waiver cannot be a lasting solution to permanently freeing farmers from debt.

“Higher capital investments in agriculture adequately backed by water and power supplies over a longer period will bring greater economic stability to small and marginal farmers. Any crop loan waiver is not a lasting solution. It helps farmers get rid of debt but doesn’t increase his repaying capacity when he goes for his next crop loan. Instead of a one-time crop loan waiver, which will certainly give us political mileage, our policies are to free farmers from the vicious cycle of debt,” Fadnavis said. He was interacting with farmers from across the state in the programme ‘Mi Mukhyamantri Boltoy (I am CM speaking)’. The first episode of the programme was telecast on Sunday.

Following the UP government’s decision to extend a crop loan waiver, pressure has been mounting over similar demands in other states, especially Maharashtra, where the Opposition has been attacking the state government and demanding a crop loan waiver.

A farmer asked what could be done to ensure farmers don’t have to seek a crop loan waiver ever. Fadnavis replied, “While I’m not ruling it out completely, I would like to say it has to be provided at an appropriate time and adequately backed by greater infrastructure in the agriculture sector. We are making higher capital investments in the agriculture sector. Out of

Rs 31,000-crore capital investments, Rs 19,000 crore is allocated to the agriculture sector to help farmers.”

Referring to the 2008 crop loan waiver, he said, “Today, even if we were to give a Rs 30,000-crore loan waiver, it will surely give us political mileage. But does it make farmers self-reliant? It only helps them wipe off the current debt and seek a fresh loan. They land in the same debt trap. But what about their repaying capacity for the next term? My efforts are to infuse this Rs 30,000 crore regularly in agriculture to provide water, power and strong market linkages to farmers, which will minimise their debt burden with assured income provided through sustainable agriculture practices.”

He added, “I reiterate a crop loan waiver can be one of the many solutions, provided it is adequately supported with other aspects to help farmers. We will consider it at the right time.”

