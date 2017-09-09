Loan waiver issue: Punjab farmers threaten to gherao CM’s residence from September 22-26

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File) Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File)

Despite a loan waiver announced by the Punjab government for small and marginal farmers on June 19, neither has the suicide by Punjab farmers stopped nor have protests by farm organisations. Now, all the seven farm organisations of the state have decided to gherao the New Moti Mahal (Palace) of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh in Patiala district from September 22 to 26. The principal demand is a complete loan waiver for farmers or at least for those owning land of up to 10 acres.

The Punjab government had announced a loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh for marginal and small farmers owning land of less than one hectare and up to two hectares, respectively.

All the seven farmers organisations are going to hold a meeting in Moga on September 9 to discuss the five-day gherao programme, which could extend even further.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Dakunda) general secretary Jagmohan Singh said they have already decided to protest in front of the CM’s residence and further protests would be chalked out at Saturday’s meeting. He said before the Assembly election, Congress had promised to waive off the entire loan but after forming government, several conditions were being attached. Jagmohan said protests would continue till all their demands were fulfilled by

the government.

“The current loan waiver by the Punjab government is just an eyewash as it will also not get marginal and small farmers loan free as they, too, have big debts on them,” said Sukhdev Singh Kokarikalan, state secretary, BKU (Ugrahan), adding that they do not believe that the Punjab government would waive their loan without protests and for that they would hold it right in front of the CM’s residence.

Besides, these two, other farmer organisations are Kirti Kisan Sangharsh Committee (Azad), Kirti Kisan Union, Punjab Kisan Union Krantikari and BKU (Krantikari).

