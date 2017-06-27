Loan waiver is not a long-term solution: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

At a programme in Mumbai, Bhagwat emphasised on measures that would help bring down the investment expenditure that farmers incurred in production of crops and creating a system where farmers get better returns for their produce. (File) At a programme in Mumbai, Bhagwat emphasised on measures that would help bring down the investment expenditure that farmers incurred in production of crops and creating a system where farmers get better returns for their produce. (File)

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief, Mohan Bhagwat, on Monday said loan waiver cannot be a long-term and lasting solution to farmers’ complex problems. While it provides relief, there are other concrete measures that would be required to tackle the agrarian crisis, he added.

At a programme in Mumbai, Bhagwat emphasised on measures that would help bring down the investment expenditure that farmers incurred in production of crops and creating a system where farmers get better returns for their produce.

“Loan waiver is not the lasting solution to make farmers self-reliant. Several other measures to bring down expenditure and ensure higher remuneration should be enforced,” he said on Monday.

The RSS chief’s comments come in the wake of loan waiver that has been announced by several states, including Maharashtra. Noting that loan waiver might be one aspect, Bhagwat said the larger issue related to agrarian crisis was a mismatch between investments and returns.

He highlighted the increased investment expenditure that was overburdening farmers and urged industries to come forward and provide a helping hand to create sustainable agriculture markets and enhance farmers’ living standards.

