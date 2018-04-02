Loan waiver for small, marginal farmers if Congress voted to power, says Randeep Singh Surjewala

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi

SENIOR CONGRESS leader and communications in-charge of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged Sunday that “the BJP Government of Centre and the Haryana has betrayed farmers, youth and poor sections the most by not honouring BJP’s pre-poll promises and the people have made up their mind to teach a befitting lesson to BJP in the oncoming elections”.

Surjewala was addressing a ‘Jan Aakrosh Rally’ at Nissing (Karnal). Many former MLAs, senior Congress leaders and state-level office bearers addressed the public meeting organised by former MLA Raj Kumar Balmiki. Surjewala said that “the BJP and its leaders have lost the people’s support for its anti-people policies”. He took a dig at Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar “for the reported rumours of Mr Khattar looking for options of changing assembly constituency in next elections.”

Criticising the Modi government for not waiving off farm loans despite the farmers distress, Surjewala wondered the logic for “writing off huge amount of loans for a few selected industrialists, but not being bothered about the crores of distressed farmers”. He alleged that farmers have been “duped” by BJP as they were not getting the promised fifty per cent profit on their farm production costs of their farm produces.

Surjewala said a Congress government would bring a loan waiver scheme for all small and marginal farmers in the country. Besides this, “the party is committed to provide interest-free loans to tenant farmers, sharecroppers and farmers owning & cultivating upto two hectares of land”, he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App