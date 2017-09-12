Loan waiver: Farmers to get relief before Diwali, says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured that the process of loan waiver would be completed by Diwali. He has also directed the ministry of Cooperation and Marketing and Information Technology (IT) to ensure zero corruption in the procedure. The biggest challenge facing the state government in the loan waiver is to weed out applications of farmers who have applied in multiple banks. Apart from a large number of cases of husband and wife filing for loan waiver separately, there are instances where farmers have applied twice. However, the state has said manipulations and nexus between financial institutions and individual farmers would be treated as a criminal offence and would invite stringent action.

A source in the Ministry of Cooperation and Marketing on Monday told The Indian Express: “This will be the first loan waiver where a hi-tech app is being deployed to streamline the loan waiver process and ensure absolute transparency.”

Taking the help of Aadhaar numbers, a specially-devised software would help in scrutinising the eligibility of an applicant for loan waiver. Minister for Cooperation and Marketing Subhash Deshmukh said: “The total number of farmers who have applied for loan waiver has gone upto to 74 lakh. It would touch 89 lakh by September 15, the last day for applying for loan waiver. The entire loan waiver process would be complete by Diwali.”

As per guidelines, every family will be entitled to a loan waiver upto R 1.5 lakh. The definition of a family is husband, wife and minor children. Therefore, even if a husband and wife apply for loanwaiver separately, the total amount to be waived would not exceed Rs 1.5 lakh.

Even if individual farmers apply in two to three banks for a loan waiver of Rs 1.5 lakh each, the total loan waiver will not exceed Rs 1.5 lakh. On the contrary, in such cases, the total outstanding dues would be calculated and if it exceeds Rs 1.5 lakh, farmers will have to clear the dues, say the guidelines.

