Loan waiver: Disbursement to start from October

The state government has decided to start disbursement of money towards the farm loan waiver from October. The date to submit online application forms has been extended till September 15. At a sub-committee meeting of the state government on Tuesday, operational guidelines related to loan waiver were discussed at length. A three-tier mechanism has been approved to ensure that every online application submitted by farmers are scrutinised and audited.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the sub-committee to streamline the process. It was pointed out that the 26,000 centres that were sanctioned last month to facilitate the process have to become fully-operational.

The sub-committee that included Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil, Minister for Cooperation and Marketing, Subash Deshmukh, Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan reviewed the loan waiver status, which was announced by Fadnavis June. Co-operation and Marketing Minister Subash Deshmukh said: “The online application deadline has been extended till September 15. The disbursement will commence from October.” Earlier, July-end had been fixed for online form submissions.

A senior officer in the ministry of cooperation and marketing said: “So far, we have received 23 lakh applications from farmers.” According to sources, the IT department has been directed to fix problems that have led to technical snags in about 40 per cent of the total 26,000 centres across the state. A minister said: “We are ensuring that all 26,000 centres become fully operational. The number of applications per day would then increase from the present 1.5 lakhs to 2.5 lakhs.”

Admitting that it is a mammoth exercise to bring all eligible farmers within the loan waiver process and scrutinise the applications, another minister said: “In the next one month, we have to help 66 lakh farmers to fill up the online forms.” In Maharashtra, the farmer population stands at 1.36 crore and the government has set a target of extending the loan waiver to 89 lakh of them.

Of the 89 lakh farmers, 40 lakh are debt ridden and had been left out of the institutional credit bracket since 2012. The loan waiver of Rs 1.5 lakh to farmers, irrespective of the size of their land holding, will benefit the debt-ridden, said a source. Financial support would be provided to the remaining 59 lakh farmers through various incentives. Both the ministers and officials in the government indicated that operational guidelines were being emphasised on to avoid the waiver being misused by financial institutions and influential politicians to write off their Non-performing asset (NPA) as noticed in the 2008 and 2009 loan waiver process.

Apart from incorporating mechanisms to tackle corruption, the guidelines have also defined parameters to qualify eligible farmers. Citing an example, a senior officer said: “Apart from income criteria, we have categorically defined a family as a husband, a wife and two minors.” In case a farmer has two wives having land in their respective names, the loan waiver amount will not exceed Rs 1.5 lakh. “In such a case, a farmer will have to mention for whose land he is claiming the waiver,” he added.

