Loan waiver: Deadline for online application extended to May 20

The state government has extended the date for online application for loan waiver of farmers from May 1 to May 20. This is the fourth extention the government is giving to loan waiver applicants. The decision is to facilitate farmers who have not been able to file online applications for various reasons. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “The extension will help farmers to avail loan waiver till May 20.” The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanmaan Yojna (CSMSSY) was first announced in July 24, 2017.

After receiving and cross verifying applications, the government began the process of loan waiver disbursement in October 2017. An official in the Ministry of Cooperation and Marketing said, “Loan waiver to 50 lakh farmers to the tune of Rs 23,000 crore has been provided.” Initially, loan waiver upto Rs 1.5 lakh irrespective of size of land holding was given to debt-ridden farmers between 2009 and 2016 December.

Apart from this an incentive of Rs 25,000 was given to farmers who regularly repaid their loans. Recently, debt-ridden farmers from 2001 to 2009, who were deprived loan waiver during Congres-NCP government, were included in the present loan waiver scheme. Officials said, “The extension was necessary to enable four lakh farmers to seek loan within the period of 2001 and 2009.”

