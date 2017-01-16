LK Advani for inclusion of more women in RSS ranks

Veteran leader and BJP Margdarshak Mandal member LK Advani on Sunday said that the RSS should include more women in its ranks. He was speaking at the 48th ascension anniversary of spiritual leader Pitashri Brahma, the founder of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya.

Heaping praise on the organisation, the ‘Prajapita Brahma Kumaris’, for placing women in lead positions in its hierarchy, Advani said that he wants people and also the RSS, with which he has been associated with for long, to emulate their success.

In his address, he also lamented that Karachi, where he was born in a Sindhi family, was not a part of India anymore and went on to add that India appeared “incomplete” without Sindh in its territory.

PTI