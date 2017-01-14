LJP to take part in human chain in support of prohibition

LJP Parliamentary Board chief Chirag Paswan (File Photo) LJP Parliamentary Board chief Chirag Paswan (File Photo)

After BJP and RLSP, Lokjanshakti Party (LJP) on Saturday announced that it would take part in the human chain programme on January 21 in support of prohibition, leaving HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi the lone voice of dissent in the NDA on the Bihar government’s programme. LJP Parliamentary Board chief Chirag Paswan told reporters, in presence of his father and Union minister Ramvilas Paswan, that his party would take part in the human chain programme in support of prohibition.

Watch what else is making news:

LJP state chief Pashupati Kumar Paras has decided to participate in the human chain with party workers, Chirag Paswan said. The MP from Jamui said LJP has been supporting prohibition “in principle” from the beginning, adding, “Political parties should come forward to support the drive together.” However, LJP opposes some stringent provisions in the new Excise Act like community fine, arrest of all adults of a family on recovery of liquor bottle, he said.

“Our struggle for bringing changes on these provisions would continue,” Chirag Paswan said. With LJP also coming in support of the human chain programme of the Nitish Kumar government, ex-chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) is the lone voice of dissent from the NDA on the programme.

While announcing that HAM would not be part of human chain, Manjhi had criticised BJP for announcing support for human chain without consulting NDA allies. “It is an unilateral decision of the saffron party without consulting NDA partners,” Manjhi had said. Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), another constituent of NDA, has also announced its participation in the human chain.