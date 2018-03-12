LJP calls for action against those vandalising statues

The Lenin statue in Kolkata (Express Photo by Partha Paul) The Lenin statue in Kolkata (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

In the wake of vandalism of statues of Lenin, Periyar, Bhimrao Ambedkar and Syama Prasad Mookerjee in separate incidents, NDA ally Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Sunday demanded stern action against those involved in these incidents.

In the national executive meeting of the party in Delhi on Sunday, LJP parliamentary board chairperson Chirag Paswan raised the issue of vandalism and the party stressed that necessary measures should be taken to stop such incidents.

During the meeting, which was chaired by Union Minister and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan, LJP also demanded that the Centre push for a Nobel Peace Prize for Dalit icon Bhimrao Ambedkar. Paswan stressed on the demand for constitution of a national commission for youths to address issues of youths across the country. The party also said in its resolutions that unemployment allowance should be provided to youths till they get jobs.

