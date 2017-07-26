Lizard found in food served onboard Poorva Express: Railway officials inquire matter

A lizard was found in a box of veg biriyani ordered by a passenger. (Source: ANI) A lizard was found in a box of veg biriyani ordered by a passenger. (Source: ANI)

In a shocking incident, a lizard was found in a meal served on the Poorva Express. A passenger who ordered a vegetarian biryani found the reptile after consuming a few bites, much to his shock and disgust. The DRM and other officials took cognizance of the issue, inquired about the health of the passenger and provided him with medicines. The passenger has filed a complaint with the Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu through Twitter. The passenger told the media that he was provided the medication really late.

“The thing which I regret the most is that I was given medicines really late. I was not given any medication for about four hours”, he said.

The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Danapur division Kishor Kumar condemned the incident and assured a detailed enquiry in the matter.

“It is a very unfortunate incident. A detailed enquiry would be conducted in the case and necessary action would be taken”, Kumar said.

“A check-up was done in the Danapur Division and he was given medicine”, he added.

Kumar further said that the department’s main concern was the health of the passengers.

“Our concern was the health of all the passengers. All the passengers were attended and it was ensured that the passengers were given the necessary health treatment”, he said.

Kumar said that the incident would be taken as a feedback of the railway system to improve the passenger services. Last week, a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) revealed that unpurified water was being used to make beverages, rats and cockroaches were found in the pantry and food was being left out in the open among a number of other things.

The Ministry of Railways took to Twitter to establish the fact that the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has been mandated to carry out the unbundling by creating a distinction primarily between food preparation and food distribution. The New Catering policy, which was issued on 27 February, also states that IRCTC is responsible for all issues pertaining to setting up and operation of kitchen units and quality of food.

The ministry said as per the new catering policy of 2017, the IRCTC will manage the services on all mobile units and pantry car contracts will be reassigned to the railways’ catering arm. In addition to it, the policy also stated that all the food has to be picked up from IRCTC kitchen units only.

