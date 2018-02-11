Lives on the line

With 2018 recording over 20 deaths so far in ceasefire violations, cross-border firing, The Indian Express travels along the International Border to the LoC to tell stories of the living — of people who wake up alarmed at night, of ghost villages and empty schools that wait for children.

With over 20 people killed and 86 injured, hundreds of homes destroyed and thousands of people forced to shift to relief camps, 2018 has been a volatile year so far for villages along the International Border and the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

These regions have seen relentless shelling and crossborder firing from across the border since January 3, when a BSF head constable was killed in Rajpura area of Samba. In the latest such ceasefire violation, four Indian soldiers, including an Army captain, were killed in Bhimber Gali sector of Rajouri district on February 4.

Beyond these casualties are stories of people who lost their loved ones; children who sit up in bed at night, alarmed at the slightest sound; of schools that have reopened days after the shelling but wait for children to come; of families that take turns to sleep at night.

“We cannot live in peace here,” says Santokh Raj, who lives with his wife and three children in Makri village of Rajouri district’s Jhanghar area in Nowshera sector along the LoC. “The firing and shelling have become so frequent that these days, we run leaving our chullah (stoves) burning,” he says.

Villages along the International Border in RS Pura complain that unexploded live shells lie in fields and, in some cases, even inside homes. RS Pura Sub Divisional Magistrate Naresh Sharma, however, assures that these “will be disposed of in the next two days”.

Sharma says the administration has done its best, pointing out that is has made “all arrangements for boarding and lodging of villagers” from border areas. “We have ensured basic facilities at camps —food, beds, drinking water and even milk for small children. Doctors were also deployed at these camps,” he says.

The government has also built bunkers for people along the border — 72 along the LoC in Rajouri district and nearly 50 in Jammu.

Along the LoC in Rajouri district’s Nowshera sector, people have been living in schools converted into camps by the administration. With Pakistani troops resorting to mortar shelling at frequent intervals, some of these camps have been around for as long as nine months.

Though the government has announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each to the immediate relative of those killed in ceasefire violations, people along the border say all this is not enough.

Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary says that in the absence of any talks, people have been living in fear. “Whenever the guns fall silent, people return home only to come back to camps again as Pakistani troops resort to shelling. People are desperate for peace,” he says.

Kapurpur village, RS Pura

500 m from International Border

Population: 1,200 people in over 100 households

Ashok Kumar, 50, sits on his haunches on a cemented kerb, head buried between his legs, his body a quivering mass as he sobs uncontrollably. It’s here, near the kerb, that his 16-year-old son, the youngest of his four children, died in a Pakistani mortar attack on January 20. A woman relative helps him to his feet and takes him inside his house, where his wife Chanchla Devi, 45, sits surrounded by relatives.

Every morning, Kumar, a daily wager, and his son Ghara would travel together to RS Pura town, 7 km away — Kumar to search for work, Ghara to the barber shop in town where he worked as an apprentice.

“While my husband returned home empty-handed on days he got no work, at least Ghara used to bring home Rs 100 every evening. Now he is gone,” says Devi through her tears.

Sitting near the kerb where his 16-year-old son Ghara, the youngest of his four children, died in a Pakistani mortar attack on January 20, Ashok Kumar sobs uncontrollably. Ghara worked as an apprentice at a barbar shop (Express Photos/Praveen Khanna) Sitting near the kerb where his 16-year-old son Ghara, the youngest of his four children, died in a Pakistani mortar attack on January 20, Ashok Kumar sobs uncontrollably. Ghara worked as an apprentice at a barbar shop (Express Photos/Praveen Khanna)

That morning, Ghara left home 20 minutes after his father — “He said he would come later,” says Kumar. A few minutes after he left, when Ghara was on the road leading to RS Pura, the shelling began from across the border. Ghara headed back to the village and took cover behind the kerb, but a mortar shell fell nearby, killing him instantly. Police rushed him to a hospital in RS Pura town, where doctors declared him dead. “If only we could have taken him to hospital earlier…” says Kumar, his voice trailing off.

The nearest medical facility is at RS Pura, but with shells raining from across the border, Ghara lay near the kerb unattended. Even after the shelling stopped, villagers say that with no vehicles to take the boy to hospital, they had to wait until a police team from RS Pura arrived. By the time they reached the hospital, it was too late.

From the hospital, Ghara’s body was taken to Purmandal in Samba district for cremation since the village was considered unsafe.

Kumar, Devi and their daughter Gauri spent the next 10 days grieving for Ghara, at a camp set up by the state government in a higher secondary school at RS Pura.“We came home on January 30. Our daughter is getting married in March and we have a lot left to do,” says Devi. Two of her daughters are married and Ghara was the youngest of her four children.

“He was very anxious about arrangements for his sister’s wedding. Now, I will be alone while receiving the baraat,” says Kumar, now standing on the threshold of his house with his brother Giridhari Lal, 66. Lal’s house was damaged after a shell fell inside but he considers himself lucky — “my family had left for a camp 10 minutes before the shell fell”.

Lal says the village has witnessed shelling in the past, but this is the first time there has been a casualty. The difference has also been in the administration’s response, he says. “We shifted to safer places during the 1965 war and then in 1971 as well. In all those cases, the government provided us all the help. In 1971, the government not only established a camp at Kharian in RS Pura for two months, but also ensured that we got enough ration. Then Cabinet minister from Jammu, Pandit Tirlochan Dutt, even ensured that our crops were harvested and reached the market. During the 1999 Kargil war too, the government shifted us to a camp at Chouhala. Apart from ration and kerosene, each family got Rs 1,600 in cash for four months. This time, there have only been hollow promises.

The street outside Kumar’s house is deserted. Children dart in from their homes, only to scamper back. Though schools in the area have reopened, most children are still at home, their parents wary of unexpected shelling. The village has a government primary school; the middle school and high school are nearly 2 km away.

“Unhey kera puchna hai (The Pakistani Rangers don’t have to ask before they start shelling). Ghara died, leaving us behind. But we die every moment thinking of when the next shelling will happen,” says Devi.

Jora Farm village, RS Pura

less than 500 m from International Border

Population: 1,050 people in 250 households

All that’s left of Jora Farm are rows of damaged houses, heaps of burnt hay and an eerie silence. Some mornings, a few people bring their cattle to feed them whatever hay is left, but make sure they return to the “camp” at Chakroi, nearly 3 km away, before sunset.

Sitting on a cot at the agriculture department office that is now a relief camp for villagers evacuated from border areas, Haji Bashir Ahmed, 52, talks of the morning of January 19, when his house was struck by a shell. “My wife, five of my six children, and our 15 cows and buffaloes, had left for this camp the previous day, but my daughter Shamim (a Class 10 student) and I had stayed back for another day to take care of a few things,” he says. In the attack, a shell landed near his house and the splinters damaged his mud house and injured both his legs.

All houses of Jora Farm village were destroyed in heavy shelling on January 19. Bashir Ahmed, along with his daughter, was trapped in his house for 24 hours, with both his legs injured (Express Photos/Praveen Khanna) All houses of Jora Farm village were destroyed in heavy shelling on January 19. Bashir Ahmed, along with his daughter, was trapped in his house for 24 hours, with both his legs injured (Express Photos/Praveen Khanna)

Both father and daughter remained trapped in the house for the next 24 hours until a police team evacuated them and a few others to Chakroi. He spent the next three days at the government medical college hospital in Jammu, from where he shifted to a private doctor “for better care”. “I have spent nearly Rs 10,000 so far. Except for these four blankets, we haven’t got any compensation from the government,” he says.

The small room at the camp, which the family of eight shares, is filled with smoke from the storeroom below that’s been converted into a common kitchen for the villagers.

“There is not enough water and fodder for our cattle so we have to take them to Jora Farm every morning. My wife and children take our cattle there too, but they are scared to go anywhere near our home,” he says.

Korotana village, RS Pura

1,000 m from International Border

Population: 1,000 people in nearly 120 households

On the morning of January 19, BSF personnel from a nearby post visited Korotana village and asked people to vacate, warning them of imminent shelling from across the border. Most villagers hurriedly packed up, locked their homes and left for RS Pura on bullock carts, tractor trolleys and two wheelers. Almost everyone, except Krishan Lal and his family. His son Sahil Choudhary, 16, was taking a bath and the family — Lal, wife Rita, daughters Preeti, 18, and Sonia, 14 — decided to drink tea before leaving. Sahil soon joined them near the heater where the water for the tea had come to a boil. Just then, shelling started and a mortar hit the wall of the bathroom, with splinters breaking through a closed window and piercing Sahil’s neck. A few splinters also hit Lal in the leg.

Both the father and the son were rushed to hospital in RS Pura, where the boy was declared dead. The room where Sahil was killed now has deep cracks on the roof and walls. “All of us now sleep in the other room, we come here only during the day. We are scared the roof will collapse,” says Sonia.

The walls of Sahil Choudhary’s home are ridden with shrapnel marks. On January 19, splinters broke through a closed window and pierced Sahil’s neck. He was declared dead at the hospital (Express Photos/Praveen Khanna) The walls of Sahil Choudhary’s home are ridden with shrapnel marks. On January 19, splinters broke through a closed window and pierced Sahil’s neck. He was declared dead at the hospital (Express Photos/Praveen Khanna)

Sahil’s death has left the entire village in shock. Shano Devi, a neighbour, says, “God has been unfair to poor Rita. Five years ago, her husband, a truck driver, fractured his leg in an accident and he hasn’t been able to work since then. Rita kept the family running, selling milk from the two cows they own and working at others’ homes.”

Sahil too helped his mother by doing odd jobs after school. He would have got into Class 12 next year and Rita had hoped that she would soon see better days.

Her sister-in-law Kamlesh Kumari, 40, says Rita has so far spent nearly Rs 15,000 on her husband’s treatment.

While Rita’s eldest daughter Preeti Choudhary, 18, an Arts student at a college in RS Pura, has started attending classes again, the youngest Sonia, 14, is too scared to go to school.

Local MLA and Minister for Public Health Engineering Sham Choudhary had visited the family after Sahil’s death and paid an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh, but Kamlesh says the government hasn’t compensated the family for the damage to their house.

Rita’s brother-in-law Bishan Dass, 45, who is the ex-sarpanch of the village, says the village routinely faces Pakistani shelling during sowing and harvesting seasons. “Last time, our paddy crop was damaged and this time, rabi. None of the farmers has been able to go to fields. For the last three-four years, agricultural labourers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have been refusing to come here.”

Dass complains that the community bunker constructed by the government is outside the village. “How does the government expect us to get there when shelling starts suddenly?” he asks.

“This is no life,” says Joginder Singh, another villager. “Forget looking after our crops, we can’t even sleep at night due to fear.”

Bera village, RS Pura

1,500 m from International Border

Population: 1,500 people in 250-300 households

On January 20, Ghar Singh, 45, had gone to the fields to bring fodder for their cattle when mortar shells hit Bera village. His wife Sandhya Devi and their three sons stayed huddled inside a room, unaware that Ghar Singh lay dead in the fields outside. “Nearly an hour later, when the shelling stopped for a while, our nephew saw his body lying in the fields and brought him home,” says Sandhya.

He was taken to hospital at RS Pura, 6 km away, where doctors declared him dead. With no halt in cross-border shelling over the next few days, the village of about 300 families emptied out, its occupants shifted to makeshift camps in RS Pura.

Like most others in the village, Sandhya and her sons (Rakesh, Rajesh and Suresh, all in their 20s) returned on January 29. “But we know life will never be the same. Most nights, my children suddenly wake up, saying they heard shells exploding. And when they go out for work, I keep praying that they return safely,” she says.

Ghar Singh’s mother. The 45-year-old had gone to the fields to bring fodder for their cattle when shells hit the village. Singh lay dead in the fields for hours (Express Photos/Praveen Khanna) Ghar Singh’s mother. The 45-year-old had gone to the fields to bring fodder for their cattle when shells hit the village. Singh lay dead in the fields for hours (Express Photos/Praveen Khanna)

Her three sons work as salesmen in RS Pura and Jammu, earning around Rs 4,000 each. The family depends on 8 kanals of land, where they grow paddy and rabi crops, and their two cows. “My sons work much harder now. They have divided the work among themselves. Now, after waking up early in the morning, one goes to the field to bring fodder, the other fetches water for the cattle and third helps me at home. They do all this before leaving for work,” says Sandhya.

She says that only 2-3 kanals of their land is cultivable; the rest remains waterlogged throughout the year. “Our paddy crop last year and the rabi crop this season got damaged as the shelling made it impossible for us to work on the fields,” she says, adding that the government must provide them alternative land. “We can’t live this life of uncertainty, running for our lives every two-three months,” she adds.

The scars of the January 20 shelling can be seen all around in the village, in pockmarked brick houses such as Sandhya’s and the unexploded live shells that villagers live in fear of. They say at least 40 mortar shells had landed in the village and nearby fields between January 20 and 22 and at least half a dozen of them are still unexploded.

Vijay Singh, 40, who runs a private school in the village, was offering prayers inside his pooja room on the morning of January 20 when a mortar shell crashed through the ventilator and hit him on his back. Luckily for him, it did not explode and has since been lying in the room.

“All the officials who come to see it — BSF, army and local administration — leave saying that the shell has to be defused by the bomb disposal squad. They also advise us not to allow anybody, especially children, inside the pooja room. We elders now take turns to guard the room,” says Singh’s elder brother Bua Ditta.

There is a shell in the compound of one Avtar Singh, another lying near a nullah — villagers have covered the area around these shells with bricks to serve as a warning.

The government middle school in the village reopened on February 6, but headmistress Preet Kour says most students have not returned to their classes.

On a Monday evening, most villagers discussed the baraat of a villager who was getting married that day. They decided not to go. “You never know when shelling might start,” says Parveen Singh, 40, a villager.