LIVE Updates: Republic Day celebrations from across the country

Girl scouts marching in the parade in Chndigarh. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) Girl scouts marching in the parade in Chndigarh. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

As India celebrates its 69th year of becoming a Republic, functions are being organised across the country to mark the day. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and leaders of ASEAN nations attend the Republic Day parade in the national capital, in states across the country, Governors and Chief Ministers will take the salute.

Addressing the nation on the eve of the Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind defined every citizen as a pillar of the Republic — the soldier who defends, the farmer who feeds, the mother who nurtures, the doctor who heals, the scientist who innovates to the wise tribal who conserves ecology to the youth in whom lie the energy and in children who dream — the President identified “selflessness” at the heart of the “national project.”

11:34 am: Police, home guards and NCC contingents were among the participants in the parades taken out in district headquarters in the Haryana and Punjab and their joint capital Chandigarh.

11:31 am: Meghalaya Governor Ganga Prasad unfurled the tri-colour and took the salute at the Republic Day function at the Polo ground. Addressing on the occasion the Governor said, “Adventure tourism activities are being encouraged and a number of adventure destinations providing activities like zip lining, scuba diving, trekking, mountain biking, river rafting and camping.”

11:26 am: Republic Day celebrations were organised in Leh to mark the 69 years of Indian Republic.

(Source: Twitter/ANI) (Source: Twitter/ANI)

11:05 am: Haryana CM ML Khattar unfurled the national flag in Rohtak on the occasion of Republic Day.

CM ML Khattar unfurling the flower. (Source: ANI/Twitter) CM ML Khattar unfurling the flower. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

10:52 am: Republic Day celebrations are being organised in Guru Nanak Dev Stadium in Ludhiana.

A parade was organised in Ludhiana to mark the day. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) A parade was organised in Ludhiana to mark the day. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

10:42 am: Republic day celebrations are underway at Parade ground in sector 17 Chandigarh to mark 69 years of Indian Republic.

10:41 am: Governor Banwarilal Purohit led the 69th Republic Day celebrations in Tamil Nadu today, unfurling

the Indian tricolour at the Marina.

10:40 am: Unfurling the Tri-colour at Indira Gandhi Park, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra urged the people to take a collective pledge to uphold the values enshrined in the Constitution while preserving the proud tribal culture and heritage.

10:35 am: Addressing the 69th Republic Day function at the Assam Rifles ground after unfurling the tricolour Mizoram Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Nirbhay Sharma congratulated the people of the state, NGOs, religious institutions and media for being committed to protect peace and harmony.

10:32 am: West bengal Governor Kesri nath Tripathi took the salute and reviewed the parade on the ocassion of Republic Day in Kolkata.

West bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. (Source: Twitter/ANI) West bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

10:03 am: In Patna, Gandhi Maidan witnessed the state parade to mark the 69th Republic Day.

Parade underway at Patna in Gandhi Maidan. (Source: Twitter/ANI) Parade underway at Patna in Gandhi Maidan. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

10:00 am: BJP President Amit Shah took the salute at BJP HQ in New Delhi and unfurled the national flag to mark 69the Republic Day.

BJP President Amit Shah taking salute at BJP HQ in Delhi. (Source: Twitter/ANI) BJP President Amit Shah taking salute at BJP HQ in Delhi. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

9:48 am: Chief Minister Raman Singh took the salute on the occasion of RepublicDay celebrations in Bastar.

9:45 am: Parade marked the 69th Republic Day celebrations in Kerala.

Governor Justice P Sathasivam reviewed the parade in Thiruvananthapuram. (Source: Twitter/ANI) Governor Justice P Sathasivam reviewed the parade in Thiruvananthapuram. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

9:37 am: Home Minister Rajnath Singh unfurled the tricolour at his residence in Delhi on Republic Day.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh saluting the tricolour at his residence. (Source: Twitter/ANI) Home Minister Rajnath Singh saluting the tricolour at his residence. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

9:30 am: In Assam, Governor Jagdish Mukhi unfurled the National Flag to mark the RepublicDay celebrations in Guwahati.

Governor Jagdish Mukhi unfurls National Flag at RepublicDay celebrations in Guwahati. (Source: ANI/Twitter) Governor Jagdish Mukhi unfurls National Flag at RepublicDay celebrations in Guwahati. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

